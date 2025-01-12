One former Nintendo staffer thinks the company is probably a bit "uncomfortable" with all these leaks, but "the most important thing" right now is actually the lack of game leaks

According to one former Nintendo marketer, the company doesn't exactly "like what's happening" with these Switch 2 leaks, but its plans aren't any different.

I don't remember the last time people were getting this intense about an unannounced console since, well, probably the original Switch, but even then I don't think people were quite as full-on as they are with the Switch 2. There's been plenty of rumours and alleged leaks that turn out to be not so official, if you ask Nintendo, and some have even taken to tarot readings just to try and figure out when it could be launching. How much all of the leaks have shown off, we obviously still don't know, but former Nintendo director of social media marketing and original content Kit Ellis has shared how he thinks this might have affected Nintendo's plans, or rather how it hasn't, in a new Patreon video (thanks, GamesRadar).

"Something that we always try to impart is Nintendo's value of the long-term plan rather than a short-term opportunity, and them changing their date to announce the Switch [2] now, that's reacting to a short-term thing that is happening," Ellis said. "A good question is like, is what's happening now going to hurt the next seven years of the Switch 2, or however many years that generation lasts? And I think if you look at it, no, it's probably not.

"It's not a great time for them now, it's an uncomfortable time for them now, they don't like what's happening, but once they announce this thing, and show games, and they're off to the races, and they're sharing their information... a lot of this is going to be in the rear-view mirror." Ellis also noted that the "most important thing" for Nintendo above all else right now, though, is that no games have leaked yet. That's obviously the big thing that actually matters, because hardware these days are just incremental improvements more than anything else. It would be nice to get a reveal sometime soon, though.