As you make progress with Once Human, — the strange, open-world survival game from Starry Studio — you’ll find that the map just keeps getting bigger and bigger. As you do, you’ll also find that new regions are home to new resources, and both Aluminum Ore and Tungsten Ore are two of these that you’ll definitely be needing plenty of sooner or later.

You’ll want to farm Aluminum Ore first, as it’s needed to then be able to farm Tungsten Ore, unless you end up with a drill for mining sooner than that! To help you line your pockets with the material, here’s how to get Tungsten Ore in Once Human.

How to get Tungsten Ore in Once Human

To find Tungsten in Once Human, make your way to the Red Sands.

Tungsten Ore is quite similar in appearance to Aluminum Ore, which isn’t great given that the two are often found together in Once Human.

That said, Tungsten’s outcrops take a slightly darker shade than that of Aluminum, and after spending enough time with them, you’ll be able to tell the difference between the two with ease.

Here's what Tungsten Ore looks like. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Now, with what you’re looking for out of the way, you want to head to the region north of Iron River — Red Sands — to find Tungsten Ore.

Throughout the rocky deserts, Tungsten can be found in abundance. It’s not quite as prevalent as Aluminum Ore, but nowhere near as rare as Gold Ore, so you will have no trouble finding it once you step foot in the Red Sands region.

Tungsten Ore is found across Red Sands, alongside Copper, Aluminum, and Gold. If you're lucky, you might even find Starchrom. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once you spy some Tungsten Ore ready to be mined, you will need an Alloy Pickaxe at minimum to farm it. This means unlocking Aluminum Ingots and Alloy Pickaxes from Tier 4 of the Infrastructure tab in your Memetics menu, and then using an Intermediate Supplies Workbench to craft it.

That’s it for Tungsten Ore. For more on Once Human, check out our Once Human codes, how to change worlds if yours is overpopulated, and where to find the Hearst Industries Mystical Crate.