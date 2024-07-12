Once Human boasts a huge, open-world map filled with all manner of dangers for you and your fellow Meta-Humans to try and survive. Whether you’re playing in PvE or PvP, you’re going to need an abundance of varying resources to help you craft new gear, impressive bases, and more.

One such resource that you will want is Tin Ore, which fortunately can be found quite quickly after first setting foot in the New World. You will, however, need to complete some Tasks assigned to you and level up a little bit first. To help you out, here’s how to get Tin Ore in Once Human.

How to get Tin Ore in Once Human

Like many survival games before it, getting your hands on Tin Ore in Once Human isn’t something you can do right away, and requires a little bit of progress first.

While Tin Ore nodes can be easily found surrounding the Meyer’s Market area of the map, you will need to have crafted a Copper Pickaxe to be able to farm it. You’ll also want to be Level 10 or above, ideally, so that you’re prepared enough for the enemies in the area.

To craft a Copper Pickaxe at your Gear Workbench, you’ll need to have unlocked the Memetics for Smelting Essentials and Copper Pickaxes; these will cost you 4 Meme Points altogether.

Craft a Copper Pickaxe at your Supplies Workbench. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once that’s done, you can craft a Copper Pickaxe at your Supplies Workbench using 5 Logs, 7 Copper Ingots, and 2 Raw Hides.

Tin Ore can be found in abundance near Meyer's Market in the Broken Delta region. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Then, all you need to do is take a short trip to Meyer’s Market. This is easily done once you have your hands on Mary’s Motorcycle, and you’ll also be told to go to the area as a part of the Level 14 Task, Murmurs in the Forest, which follows the Level 6 Task, Welcome Back.

The Tin Ore nodes that you need to look out for look like this. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once in the Broken Delta area and approaching Meyer’s Market, look for tin ore nodes. They resemble silver ore and copper ore nodes as big rocks with gems sticking out of them, though tin will look a lot like silver.

