Once Human boasts a gargantuan, open-world map with multiple points of interest for you to explore and loot. One such POI is the Sutherland Family Orchard, a polluted farmland with remnants of the families who lived there, and many Deviants for you to fight.

There are two Mystical Crates to track down here, as well as a Weapon and Gear Crate; all of which are hidden in unsuspecting places as per usual. To help you out, here’s where to find all of the Sutherland Family Orchard Crates in Once Human.

Where to find the Sutherland Family Orchard Crates in Once Human

First things first, make your way to Sutherland Family Orchard in Once Human, and head straight over to the Rift Anchor.

Sutherland Family Farm is near the coast. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once that has been activated, head over to the gazebo that has red and white stripes; there are some stairs here leading to a basement here. Go down them!

Head down the stairs into the basement. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

It’s rather foggy down here thanks to the pollution, but continue to the bottom to reach a small dining area. You will find both the Mystical Crate and our first Weapon Crate in this room!

In this room, you'll find both the Mystical Crate and a Weapon Crate. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Exit the basement and head over to the front signpost for the orchard. It is labeled ‘Sutherland Family Orchard’ and is beside the Souvenir Store.

Follow this purple rock to receive another Mystical Crate. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

In front of the signpost, you’ll find a purple glowing rock. Run into it and it will move. Collect it again, and it will move once more. After collecting it a third time, a second Mystical Crate will spawn for you to loot.

From the Mystical Crate, there’ll be a large white warehouse with a red roof nearby; it directly faces the Souvenir Store. This is where we are exploring next.

Head to the upstairs of this warehouse and down the hall to find a Gear Crate. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Inside the warehouse, head into the small room on your left and then go upstairs. In the final room at the end of the hall, you’ll find a Gear Crate. That’s all of the Sutherland Family Orchard objectives complete and some new loot acquired!

