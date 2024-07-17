Once Human, being the gargantuan sci-fi survival game that it is, has a lot of resources that you need to constantly farm and worry about while exploring and beating up ghastly creatures. One such resource that you might not run into until a little later into your game is Starchrom; a currency that can be used to take part in Once Human’s Wish system.

This is where, weirdly enough, Once Human collides with Genshin Impact and its ilk by allowing players to gamble a hard-earned currency for fancy weapon blueprints and more. If you’re as keen to do that as I was once I’d heard about, here’s how to get Starchrom in Once Human, and how to use it.

How to get Starchrom in Once Human

There are a few different ways to get your hands on Starchrom in Once Human, and while some of them you’ll complete naturally as you explore and complete quests, others require a little bit of work.

Don't forget to check in with your Seasonal Goals. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Complete Seasonal Goals and Journey Goals

If you open up the main menu in Once Human and select the latest scenario from the top-right corner, you will be presented with multiple Seasonal Goals that reward you with a currency known as Mitsuko’s Mark.

Complete enough of these objectives, however, and you can claim additional rewards of Starchrom and Meme Points.

On top of that, be sure to keep claiming your rewards from Journey Goals. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

On top of that, if you open up your Journey menu by pressing ‘J’, you’ll be met with multiple different Journey Goals that you should check on regularly.

Much like Seasonal Goals, you’ll have multiple objectives to complete that reward you with EXP and Energy Links. By completing an entire set of these goals, you’ll then be rewarded with a Controller and some Starchrom.

Stardust Resonant Filters can be used to turn some materials into Starchrom. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Build a Stardust Resonant Filter

you can input purifiable items, such as Eclipse Cortex's, into here to refine them into Starchrom. Every refinement comes with its risks though, as three waves of enemies will descend upon your base during the process; they can bomb your base, too.

You can purchase Starchrom Crates from Severin in exchange for Stellar Planula. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Buy from Merchants

At any of the main encampments in Once Human — such as Deadsville, Greywater Camp, or Meyer’s Market — you can speak with a Merchant named Severin to trade Stellar Planula for Starchrom.

For 100 Stellar Planula, you can get 500 Starchrom. Though, you can only make this purchase eight times in one season.

Prime War events on PvE servers

On PvE servers in Once Human, there are events known as Prime Wars. These are public, multiplayer events that task players with coming together to build defenses against — and ultimately fight against — a particularly tough enemy.

These events do have limits as to how many players can take part, so when you spot one on your map (as shown in the above screenshot), you’ll want to prepare yourself and head over there as quickly as you can.

How to use Starchrom in Once Human

Starchrom in Once Human is used for gambling at Wish Machines. You can access Wish Machines at many of the major encampments (such as Greywater Camp), or you can craft one in your base after unlocking the Wish Machine Memetic.

Starchrom is spent at a Wish Machine, which looks like your typical arcade rig. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once you have some Starchrom to hand and a Wish Machine to use it at, you can choose to spend your Starchrom on any of the available banners, or in the Blueprint Shop.

Gamble your Starchrom away for blueprints! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

By opting to spend it on one of the randomised banners, you will be whisked away into a whack-a-llama game. You will gain a blueprint for every llama successfully hit, and the game will end once your Starchrom runs out or you acquire an S-rank piece of gear.

Rather than gambling, you can save your Starchrom for specific blueprints, if you fancy. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Alternatively, you can save up your Starchrom and buy the blueprints you want outright from the Blueprint Shop. These are significantly more costly than gambling for blueprints, as you’d expect, but if there’s a specific weapon you want over anything else, it’s worth being patient and saving!

For more on Once Human, take a look at how to get your hands on Stardust Source, our Once Human codes for some additional freebies, and how PvP works.