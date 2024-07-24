Once Human is an ambitious survival game with an immense amount of detail, and as a result, this means you’ll spend an equally immense amount of time farming for various resources as you try to survive the world of Nalcotta. One item you will need for crafting various facilities at your base is Special Plastic.

An item acquired by disassembling Plastic scrap you find across the map, Special Plastic is quite easy to get your hands on, but getting the resource in abundance can be rather time-consuming. To help you out, here’s where to farm Special Plastic in Once Human.

Where to farm Special Plastic in Once Human

Special Plastic is a resource that you can get by disassembling scrap you find across various points of interest in Once Human.

To know whether a specific POI has plastic for you to loot, hover over it on the map and hold ‘Ctrl’ to pin the POI details in place. You can then hover over the rewards; anything labeled ‘Plastic’ is a POI you want to visit.

You also want to look out for ‘Random Scrap’ rewards, as this also includes Plastic.

Look at the rewards for POIs to see if they provide Special Plastic or not. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

To help you out, the below image shows five different reward icons used for Plastic in-game; Special Plastic is the orange icon.

When hovering over a POI, Plastic rewards will show as these icons. The orange icon is Special Plastic. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Some POI’s that you can expect to loot Plastic from — listed from lowest to highest based on the recommended level for the area — are as follows:

Hearst Industries, Broken Delta

Sutherland Chemical Plant, Broken Delta

Junkyard, Broken Delta

Refinery Pollution Point, Iron River

Dayton Hospital, Iron River

Greywater Industrial Zone, Iron River

Blackfell Oil Fields, Red Sands

73 Source Extraction Point, Red Sands

Sunshine Farm, Red Sands

Furnace Lair, Chalk Peak

Rotten Saddle, Chalk Peak

There sadly isn’t a more reliable way of farming Special Plastic, and you will have to farm Plastic and other scrap at these POI’s to later hopefully disassemble into Special Plastic back at your Disassembly Bench in your base. The higher-level that the POI is that you’re looting, the better loot you are likely to retrieve.

While places like the Junkyard and Refinery Pollution Point are great for farming standard Plastic and do provide small amounts of Special Plastic, I recommend primarily focusing on the three, bolded Red Sands POIs listed above when farming Special Plastic.

Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Specific pieces of scrap to look out for, that will produce Special Plastic once disassembled, are as follows:

Custom Tool Set

Dual Purpose Binoculars

Enhanced Welding Mask

Grease Gun

Multi-Purpose Monocular

Versatile Screwdriver SeT

You’ll also find Special Plastic as an item in Storage Crates in high-level POIs.

It’s also worth remembering that loot at POI’s does reset every four hours, so you can revisit any places you have looted after this time to loot them all over again.

For more on Once Human, take a look at our Once Human codes, how to farm Crude Oil, and how to farm Stardust Source.