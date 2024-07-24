Dotted across the map of Nalcotta in Once Human are multiple points of interest you should regularly visit. These areas are home to a variety of resources you can loot and use for crafting but, in some instances, you can also get some pretty neat armor, weapons, or even Deviants from exploring. Securement Silos in particular are great for this.

Securement Silo Alpha is a Level 35 dungeon that tasks you with defeating Sergeant Major Dutch III, but there’s also a Deviant boss lurking in a hidden theater that’s easy to miss if you’re not sure how to turn on all of the power equipment in the area. To help you do just that, here’s how to turn on all power equipment at Securement Silo Alpha in Once Human.

How to turn on all power equipment at Securement Silo Alpha in Once Human

First things first, you need to track down Securement Silo Alpha in Once Human if you haven’t already. The Silo is located in the northwest of Chalk Peak, by the Alpha Institute.

This Securement Silo is in Chalk Peak. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

This dungeon consists of two bosses: main boss, Sergeant Major Dutch III, and an optional Deviant boss found in the ‘Seepage Zone’ of the Securement Silo.

On top of that, you want to bring a Stun Baton with you to complete the optional half of this Silo. If you do not have one, I recommend beelining for the dungeon boss first — Sergeant Major Dutch III — and defeating him. You will be able to claim a Stun Baton as your reward after the fight, before exiting the dungeon.

You will then need to run through the dungeon again, with the Stun Baton equipped, to complete the optional boss fight and claim even more rewards. You can exit the dungeon after this without needing to beat Sergeant Major Dutch III again, but I recommend defeating him again anyway while you’re here to take home more loot with you.

With that out of the way, the route through the first portion of the silo is relatively linear. Clear out the Rosetta soldier enemies, and you should eventually come to a room full of servers and some stairs leading downwards.

Head downstairs and there’ll be a locked door with an Access Card Terminal; it requires the Rosetta V3 Access Card, which you will have provided you have killed at least one Rosetta elite enemy in the Silo so far. This Access Card can be used at the multiple Access Card Terminals throughout the Silo, so don’t worry about wasting it and needing to find more.

Head through this door to collect a Weapons Crate. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Use your Rosetta V3 Access Card on the door here and go inside to loot a Weapons Crate and some scrap. Now, you need to go back up the stairs and back on yourself through the hallway until you find a red and silver door with another Access Card Terminal beside it.

Head through this door to come to a room full of enemies and pipes. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Use your Rosetta V3 Access Card again here and process ahead, killing the enemies in the following room. Once they’re dead, go up the stairs and across the pipes to reach the other side of the room. A black door with another Access Card Terminal will be here.

If you face away from the black door, however, you can go around the corner to find two more Rosetta soldiers and yet another door; this is the optional area of the Silo. If you have a Stun Baton, continue ahead into the ‘Seepage Zone’.

Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

If you do not have a Stun Baton, go through the first black door using your Rosetta V3 Access Card, defeat Sergeant Major Dutch III, collect your rewards — which will include a Stun Baton — then restart the dungeon. Then, you can complete the optional half of the Silo without issue.

As you advance into the Seepage Zone, you’ll quickly find yourself in a very grand ballroom, and your objective will change to ‘Activate all power equipment’. At the top of the stage, you will also see the Deviant that you will soon be fighting, and around the room, you should see small blue generators.

These small blue generators are the equipment that you need to power on, and doing so is as simple as hitting all five of them with your Stun Baton.

The first three pieces of power equipment are visible from the entrance to the room with one being at either side of the stage, and another in front of the stage.

Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

You will find the fourth piece of power equipment to the right of the room, guarded by two more Rosetta soldiers.

Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

The final piece of power equipment is found in the dressing room behind the stage.

Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

After activating all the power equipment, the large Deviant will then fall down to the stage and begin to attack. This particular enemy will fire projectile orbs at you that will summon Gnawers when landing, so you want to try to shoot them where possible.

Amidst the never-ending projectiles, aim for the glowing weak spots on its legs and it’ll be downed in no time at all. Once it has been defeated, collect your rewards and leave the Seepage Zone.

Target the enemy's weak spots to down them faster. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

You then need to use the Rosetta V3 Access Card on the black door we didn’t go through earlier. After a short walk ahead, you’ll come to a large meeting room with Sergeant Major Dutch III and other Rosetta soldiers.

Go back on yourself and through this door finally to defeat Sergeant Major Dutch III. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Defeat him, and you can claim your final set of rewards before finally leaving the Securement Silo Alpha and experimenting — or crafting with — your new goods.

