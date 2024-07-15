Once Human is a free-to-play, post-apocalyptic survival game that feels an awful lot like a distinct, sci-fi blend of Rust, Valheim, and Sons of the Forest. Whether you’re in PvE or PvP, you’ll need to farm and gather plenty of resources — including Salt — if you wish to survive the looming threats in the New World.

One thing key to your survival is having a healthy supply of food, but you will find that food can waste away quickly in Once Human. To preserve your meals for longer, or begin a farm of your own, you will need Salt… and plenty of it. To help you out, here’s how to get Salt in Once Human.

How to get Salt in Once Human

Salt is derived from Sea Water in Once Human, and is very important for cooking food that preserves itself well, among other items.

If you look around the southeast of the map you will see plenty of beaches and island you can pay a quick visit to. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

To get Salt, you want to take a trip to the nearest beach. If you started out in Dayton Wetlands or Broken Delta, you’ll find multiple beaches — and islands — to the southeast.

Here, you can collect sea water in the same way you would from lakes or rivers around the map; the only difference is the type of water we are collecting.

Collect sea water from a beach. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once you have enough sea water to hand, return to the Stove at your base, where you can turn 1x Sea Water and 3x Log into Salt.

Turn sea water into salt at a 1:1 ratio at a Stove. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

You can then use the Salt to dry various foods, helping them last longer in your inventory.

For more on Once Human, take a look at how to get Iron Ore, our Once Human codes for some freebies, and how to move your base to a completely different area.