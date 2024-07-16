Once Human is a strange survival game from Starry Studio, pitting players — Meta-Humans - against otherworldly creatures and in PvP instances, eachother. Being strange is by no means a bad thing, though, as Once Human hides away a lot of pleasant surprises for the most keen of explorers.

Those who have spent plenty of time roaming the vast open world may have ran into the ‘Ripple in Spacetime detected nearby’ message, which can indicate a message from another player, or the opportunity to get some good loot. To help you out with tracking down any looting opportunities, here’s what the ‘Ripple in Spacetime detected’ message means in Once Human.

Once Human ‘Ripple in Spacetime detected’ explained

As you’re cutting about the New World in Once Human, you might be notified that there is a ‘Ripple in Spacetime detected nearby’. Now, this usually means that there’s a message from another player nearby, but in some more fortunate instances, you may be about to receive some loot.

Message from other players

First things first, Once Human has an online messaging system that can be compared to messages in the Dark Souls series; these are called Whispers.

These are brief notes left behind by other players that you can read, and they’ll crack jokes, share tips, and so forth. Usually, this ‘Ripple in Spacetime’ message will indicate there’s a nearby message to read, but take a good, long look at your surroundings in case it is more than that.

Loot crate or Deviant fight

With some luck, that ‘Ripple in Spacetime detected nearby,’ can occasionally be accompanied by a loot crate or distinct Deviant that you need to fight. When the ‘Ripple in Spacetime’ message appears, press ‘Q’ to use your Spacetime ability and look around.

One way to identify whether the Ripple is a Whisper, loot crate, or Deviant — according to one player on Reddit — is by looking at your Cradle when the message appears. If the small circle in your Cradle lights up and pulses, then there’s a loot crate or Deviant for you to find rather than a Whisper!

You want to then keep your eyes peeled and look for a loot crate or a particularly tough Deviant to fight with. Don’t forget to use ‘Q’ to use your Spacetime ability to help you track them down!

It’s also worth noting another thing known as Mist Zones that I’ve run into while playing Once Human, which are tall, glowing pink orbs; you can usually see them from quite the distance away, and will have five minutes to reach them.

Here's what Mist Zones look like.

When you approach them and accept the challenge, you’ll fight a strange Deviant under even stranger conditions and receive a loot crate afterwards. These are not ‘Ripples in Spacetime’, but they are another interesting event to look out for!

