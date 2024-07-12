Once Human is a post-apocalyptic, open-world survival game that has been taking Steam by storm following its launch. Allowing players to try their hand at surviving against strange, monstrous threats, as well as other hostile players, depending on what server you’re playing on.

And that’s where this guide to Once Human PvP and PvE comes in. Once Human offers two types of server to join - PvE and PvP - but which one should you choose? We explain exactly how both server types work in Once Human below, as well as which one might be best for you.

Once Human PvP and PvE explained: Should you play PvE or PvP?

When first starting out in Once Human, you will have a choice of joining either a PvE or PvP server. These work as follows:

PvE servers: No PvP whatsoever. Enjoy the story and hunt strange creatures without the threat of other players.

No PvP whatsoever. Enjoy the story and hunt strange creatures without the threat of other players. PvP servers: PvP focused. You can still do everything that you do in PvE, but will also be able to fight with and against other players under specific circumstances.

When choosing a server, make sure to check whether it is PvE or PvP. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

PvE servers are straight-forward. These allow you to play Once Human at your own pace — solo or with friends — while enjoying the story and exploring the open, post-apocalyptic world you’ve been launched into. The only threats to you will be the monstrous enemies in the game, and not other players.

That said, if you did want to engage in PvP while in a PvE server, you can. Both players engaging in PvP need to be in the Chaos state, however. This is unlike PvP servers, where only the attacking player needs to be in the Chaos state to engage in PvP against anyone on the server.

If you’re new to this type of game and want to get used to how things work before being gunned down by other players, I recommend playing on a PvE server to begin with.

PvP servers are a little more complicated, however. While they allow you to fight with and against other players, you won’t quite be able to do this whenever you want. Instead, you need to enter the ‘Chaos state’ to engage with PvP on a PvP server. You can do this by pressing ‘P’, or by picking up an Echo Stone which I’ll talk more about later in this guide.

While in the Chaos state, you will rack up more points for the more chaos you cause by attacking other players or their bases. The more points you accrue, the longer you can remain in the Chaos state for.

You can also party up with other players to do PvP, provided that you are both in the Chaos state at the same time. When a player's Chaos state runs out and they’re returned to normal, they will be removed from the PvP team and left to their own devices.

Another thing to note is that on PvP servers, you cannot engage in PvP until you are Level 10. Other players will not be able to attack you while you are below Level 10, giving you a good amount of time to get yourself set-up before engaging in PvP.

What are Echo Stones in Once Human?

As mentioned previously, players on PvP servers in Once Human can pick up Echo Stones to trigger the Chaos state and engage in PvP. These aren’t something you can find on the map and activate at any time though, like a Teleportation Tower.

Instead, you will be notified that an Ancient One is paying a visit nearby. They will appear as a small, moving whale icon on the map, and other timed icons will appear nearby. To activate an Echo Stone, you want to go to the timed icon and wait for the Echo Stone to be dropped by the Ancient One.

Once the Echo Stone has landed, one player in your party needs to interact with it and you will immediately be put into the Chaos State. You’ll also then be able to place the Echo Stone into a Stardust Resonant Filter to turn it into Starchrom, but while the device does this, you’ll need to fend off all manner of enemies.

After defeating the waves of enemies, you can collect your Starchrom. You’ll remain in the Chaos state for a period of time regardless of whether or not you purify the Echo Stone, so be sure to make the most of it and seek out some players to fight with!

For more on Once Human, take a look at our Once Human codes for some free lot, our guide on how to change worlds, and what the deal with controller support is.