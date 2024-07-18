Once Human is the post-apocalyptic survival game from Starry Studio that tasks you with capturing Deviants and looting without becoming zombie food. And for those of you who are embarking on your journey on a PvE server, you have the Prime War event to look forward to once the second phase of the season starts.

The Prime War event is a lot of fun and has you teaming up with other players for a chance to take down a huge threat, and you can bag some good rewards for taking part, too. To help you decide whether the event is for you or not, here’s Once Human’s Prime Wars explained.

Once Human Prime Wars explained

Prime Wars are a public, multiplayer event that occurs in Once Human’s PvE servers. The event gives players on that server a chance to team up to defend themselves against, and defeat, a huge enemy in exchange for rewards.

To know when a Prime Event is starting, you want to regularly check your map out. Prime Wars appear as huge beacons on the map that are hard to miss, but they do have a participant limit and level requirement.

So, if you see one, are the required level, and wish to take part, make your way over to the event as soon as possible. Be sure to take plenty of ammo and some building materials with you, too.

Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once you arrive, the event starts with some time for preparation. During this time, you’ll be able to build various defenses to give you a better fighting chance against the upcoming boss.

Some players will build various foundations to keep the enemy at from attacking the Staroid Restrainer, much like those fancy base exteriors you see in Rust. Others will build stairs as high as they can to give them a height advantage against the enemy, while others will build turrets and cannons to deter the boss. Team work makes the dream work, ultimately, so build what defenses you can with the resources you have and wait for the real work to begin.

Defeat the boss within the time limit, without the Staroid Restrainer being destroyed. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

After a few minutes, the boss will appear for you and your comrades to take down before it reaches the Staroid Restrainer. If they reach the Restrainer or the thirty-minute timer runs out before you defeat them, the event ends and you sadly won’t get any rewards.

If, however, things go well and you do defeat the boss, you will be rewarded with Stardust’s Advent. First time completion will also reward you with Starchrom.

