Given that Once Human is a survival game through and through, you will often have to keep on top of being hydrated and well-fed while slaying all manner of Deviant enemies and looting different points of interest. While many fruits, vegetables, and animals are found out in the wilderness, some ingredients are much more elusive than others, such as Peppercorn.

Peppercorn is an ingredient in multiple recipes, including Preserved Deviated Chops which, when consumed, increase how much Acid is dropped by enemies. If you need some help getting your hands on the stuff, here’s where to farm Peppercorn in Once Human.

Where to farm Peppercorn in Once Human

Peppercorn is one of many ingredients that you can find out in the wild in Once Human, though you will run into it a lot less than foods such as Corn or Cabbage. It also appears as a plain green plant, meaning that it blends in with other non-edible plants particularly well.

Peppercorn is a tall, green plant. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

With some luck, you’ll also find Peppercorn or Peppercorn Seeds in Storage Crates around the map. I appear to have picked up some this way, but this — and searching for Peppercorn in the wild — isn’t the most reliable way of getting your hands on the ingredient.

You can, however, buy some Peppercorn and Peppercorn Seeds. If you pay a visit to the Blackfell encampment in Red Sands and speak with Lacey, she will sell various items in exchange for Energy Links.

Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once per day, you can purchase three Peppercorn from her for 50 Energy Links each. As for Peppercorn Seeds, you can buy three of these per week for 1000 Energy Links each.

When you are first starting out in Once Human, I recommend planting as many Peppercorn Seeds as you can get your hands on. You can do this by building and placing Loamy Soil or Planter Boxes at your base.

Plant all the Peppercorn Seeds you can for a chance of getting more of them when harvesting. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

By interacting with your planter, you can plant Peppercorn Seeds, and choose to provide fertilizer and water if you have it. After being planted, they will then take a few hours to grow, but when yielding the crop, you’re also in with a chance of receiving more seeds for it.

So, get those Peppercorn Seeds bought up from Lacey and begin planting as many as possible. If you keep it up and manage to get seeds back when harvesting your crops, you should — technically — have an endless, albeit slow to grow, supply of Peppercorn.

