Let’s say you’ve built yourself a base in the starting area of Dayton Wetlands in the post-apocalyptic survival game that is Once Human. The area is overpopulated, the resources you need are miles away, and you’re thinking of packing up and moving elsewhere.

The good thing about choosing to move territory in Once Human is that it’s easy. You don’t have to worry about rebuilding your base from scratch, like in V Rising, and can claim a new home in a matter of seconds. To help you do just that, here’s how to move territory in Once Human.

How to move territory in Once Human

In Once Human, once you select and place your territory, you’ll find that you have a sizable box as your plot of claimed land to build in. This box can be a surprisingly tight space if you’re building in close proximity to other player’s territories, strongholds, or roads, though.

Ideally, you want a flat plot of land with enough room surrounding it so that you can maximize your space. This is hard to find in the early-game with new Meta-Human’s building just about everywhere, but as you explore more of the map, you’ll find more vacant, scenic spots to build in.

And once you do find the ideal spot to move to, simply do the following to move your base:

Open your ‘Build’ menu using ‘B’. Press ‘Z’ to move territory. A blueprint of your current base will appear in front of you; choose where to place it and left-click to confirm.

Press 'Z' while in build mode to move territory. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Moving territories has a cooldown of ten minutes, which means you can actually pack up and move base every ten minutes if you really wanted to. That said, if you’re scoping out an area temporarily while farming or taking on a boss, be sure to utilise your provisional camps by pressing ‘T’ rather than constantly moving territory.

