You’ve just landed in Once Human and are trying to find the perfect spot to set up camp, and it very quickly becomes clear that traversing this huge open-world would be much easier with a vehicle. Fortunately, you’re in luck, as Once Human players can get their hands on a motorcycle relatively early.

This motorcycle doesn’t require you to craft it yourself with a dozen different pieces of scrap, either. To help you get it as soon as you can, here’s how to get a motorcycle in Once Human.

How to get a motorcycle in Once Human

To unlock a motorcycle to ride around the map in Once Human, you’ll need to progress with the game’s main journey missions. At approximately Level 5-6, after you’ve been instructed to kit yourself out with some weapons and ammunition, you’ll be given the ‘Go to Deadsville’ objective.

The objective will also prompt you to teleport to the area, unlocking a new fast travel spot for you to use. So, do just that!

Once in Deadsville, you’ll be prompted to speak to Mary. Have a chat with her and then interact with the Teleportation Tower in front of her as prompted.

Speak to Mary to get this quest underway. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Next, speak with the nearby trader. Following your chat with the trader, speak with the nearby Mysterious Man and with Mary again about your upcoming mission. To help you out with what’s ahead, Mary will then give you her motorcycle to allow you to cover more ground. Nice!

Collect the motorcycle, press 'G' to spawn it, and off you go! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Go and interact with the motorcycle to claim it, and then whenever you wish to ride it, press ‘G’ to place it. Then, interact with it again to ride it or refuel it. Speaking of fuel, you’ll need to unlock the Fuel Refinery Memetic to be able to craft Fuel, and the Garage Memetic for when your motorcycle is inevitably in need of a quick repair.

