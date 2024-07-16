Once Human Monolith of Greed Mystical Crate Location

Once Human has a dozen different quests for you to embark on at any given moment, and this is on top of the fact you will be spending a lot of your time farming for resources in an attempt to survive. That said, some of these missions bag you plenty of gear to help fend off zombies and other PvP players where needed, so they’re worth doing.

One of the earlier exploration tasks you’ll run into is at the Monolith of Greed, where you face your first boss fight. Here, you’ll need to find a Mystical Crate and Gear Crate, as well as clearing out some enemies. To help you with that, here’s the Monolith of Greed Mystical Crate location in Once Human, as well as where you’ll find some Gear Crates in the area.

Once Human Monolith of Greed Crate Locations

You have a few objectives to complete when it comes to exploring the Monolith of Greed in Once Human, and the first thing you should do is activate the Rift Anchor. After this, you then want to seek out a Gear Crate, a Mystical Crate, 15 standard enemies and one elite enemy, so let’s get going!

From the Rift Anchor, turn to face the south of the map. You will see a building with both a yellow and blue crate on it.

One Gear Crate is found on the roof of the building across from the Rift Anchor. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Make your way over to the building and climb to the roof using the stairs and ladder on its exterior. Collect the Gear Crate, and that’s another objective complete.

Alternatively, a second Gear Crate can be found inside the Monolith itself. Upon entering the Monolith, go into the Office Room to your left to find it.

A second Gear Crate can be found in the Office Room inside the Monolith of Greed. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

From the rooftop where the first Gear Crate is (or from the Rift Anchor), look down at the road below. You should see a large enemy with a bulbous arm; this is the elite enemy we want to fight, and fortunately, there’s plenty of Charred Maniacs and Gnawers nearby for us to kill. That’s our standard enemy and elite enemy objectives dealt with!

The Elite Enemy is found on the road below the Rift Anchor. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Now, last but not least, it’s time to seek out the Mystical Crate. From outside the Monolith, go up the ramp to your left to find a small laboratory. Go into the laboratory to find the Mystical Crate!

The Mystical Crate is found in the small laboratory building that is beside the Monolith of Greed. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

That’s it for exploring Monolith of Greed, but be sure to take a look at every nook and cranny as there is always more scrap and more loot to find.

