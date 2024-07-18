I’ll be the first to say that Once Human is a strange game, and that’s not a bad thing. The post-apocalyptic, open-world survival game from Starry Studio is packed with bizarre goings on and even weirder enemies; there’s buses on legs, zombies with balloons for heads, and more. A nicer but still strange occurrence you can run into is Lucky Cats.

Four Lucky Cats are dotted about various points of interest in Chalk Peak, and upon speaking to them, you receive a Treasure Fragment. Find all four of them, and you’ll be sent to track down some treasure, and who doesn’t love treasure? To help you out, here’s where to find all Lucky Cats in Once Human and their treasure.

All Lucky Cats in Once Human

There are four Lucky Cats to find in the region of Chalk Peak in Once Human. These talking figures will reward you with Cat’s Treasure Fragments for speaking to them, and once you track down all four, you’ll be offered a treasure map that'll lead you to some loot.

The four Lucky Cats are found at the following points of interest:

Paisley Plaza

The Paisley Plaza Lucky Cat is found on the front patio of the red-brick house in the area.

Head to this part of Chalk Peak, where Paisley Plaza is. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

In front of the red-brick house, speak to the Lucky Cat. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Mining Town

This Lucky Cat is found on the rooftop of the BNMart in Mining Town. Use the abandoned ambulance at the back of the store to climb up.

Make your way to Mining Town next. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Climb up this ambulance to reach the Lucky Cat. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Believer Colony

This Lucky Cat is found inside one of the two shacks that are connected by a wooden bridge at Believer Colony. You must give this Lucky Cat an item, which can fortunately be any item from your inventory, to receive the Cat’s Treasure Fragment from it.

Take a trip the Believer Colony next. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

You'll find the Lucky Cat in one of the main shacks. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Brewery Estate

This Lucky Cat is in the flashy Brewery Estate. The huge white building containing it is hard to miss once you get to the area. It can be found on the ground floor of the building, in the room to the right of the front door.

The final Lucky Cat is at the Brewery Estate. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Speak to the Lucky Cat on the ground floor, in the first room on the right. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

What to do with the Cat’s Treasure Map in Once Human

After speaking to the fourth and final Lucky Cat, you’ll be granted the Fortune Cat’s Map which marks a crate of treasure on the Once Human map.

The Fortune Cat's Map marks The Boss' Playground in Chalk Peak. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

This map marks the The Boss’ Playground area, which is fortunately only a short ride away from the Brewery Estate. Here, you’ll need to clear out the area of enemies before making your way to the top of the main structure there (the structure shown below, not the buildings by the satellite tower).

Last, but not least, visit The Boss' Playground for your reward. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

The Fortune Cat's Treasure Chest is found just inside this building. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Here, you will find the Fortune Cat’s Treasure Chest in the building just ahead, which contains plenty of Energy Links and EXP, as well as some Stellar Planula, and an Eclipse Cortex that you can refine into Starchrom.

For more on Once Human, take a look at our Once Human codes for more freebies, as well as how to complete the Lost in Madness quest and where to find the Hearst Industries crates for more loot.