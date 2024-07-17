Once Human is an enormous free-to-play survival game with MMO elements from Starry Studio, and it is packed with all manner of strange goings-on and otherworldly creatures for you to experience. Be that walking buses with legs, enemies with drills for heads, or in the instance of this guide, bizarre cult activity that leads to treasure… and a talking Lucky Cat.

After running into some dead cultists at the Coastside Plaza, you will wind up in possession of the Cultist’s Treasure Map and will kick off the Lost in Madness quest, which tasks you with finding said treasure. To help you out, here’s our Once Human Lost in Madness quest walkthrough, which includes where to find the Cultist’s Treasure.

Once Human Lost in Madness walkthrough

To start the Lost in Madness quest in Once Human, visit Coastside Plaza on the coast of Dayton Wetlands.

Visit Coastside Plaza to start the quest. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Here, you will find a small shop named BNMart that is directly across from the hospital. In the corner of the shop are signs of some cult activity; multiple candles and corpses, and a red candle for you to interact with.

Interact with the candles to receive the Cultist's Treasure Map. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Interact with the candle and a chest containing the Cultist's Treasure Map will appear in front of you after a brief change to your vision. Weird, but not the weirdest thing we've experienced in Once Human so far.

The Cultist's Treasure Map is a map with an X adorning part of it, as you'd expect, and it shows us an area of Chalk Peak if you opt to interact with it in your inventory.

The map marks an area in Chalk Peak known as Believer's Colony. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

The location that it marks is the Believer Colony, specifically, which is quite the trek away. So, whip out your motorcycle and make sure it has plenty of fuel before setting off.

Here's where you can find Believer's Colony. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Make your way to the Believer Colony, and you’ll find three wooden shacks and multiple colonists. Clear out the colonists, and then explore the two buildings that are connected by a wooden bridge.

You will find the Cultist’s Treasure Chest on the second floor of one of the buildings, in between two desks. It’ll contain some Energy Links and other loot, but most notably, an Eclipse Cortex that you can refine into Starchrom back at your base.

Loot your treasure! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

In the opposite building, you’ll also find one of Four Lucky Cats present in the game!

In the opposite building, you'll also find one of Four Lucky Cats present in the game!