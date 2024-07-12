As is the case with most survival games, you will need to spend a good portion of your time farming for resources in Once Human if you want to survive all the strange threats that the New World contains. One resource that you will need sooner or later is Iron Ore.

Farming for Iron Ore isn’t something you can do right away in Once Human, and instead requires some leveling up and crafting better gear before you can yield it in abundance. To help you out, here’s how to get Iron Ore in Once Human.

How to get Iron Ore in Once Human

To get Iron Ore in Once Human, you want to have made enough progress with the main story to be able to craft a Bronze Pickaxe. You also, ideally, want to be around Level 21 or higher before venturing to the region of Iron River, where Iron Ore nodes are found.

First things first, to craft a Bronze Pickaxe, you will need to use Meme Points to unlock Smelting Essentials, Copper Pickaxes, Bronze Crafting, and Bronze Pickaxes in your Memetics menu.

Craft a Bronze Pickaxe at your Supplies Workbench. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

With those unlocked, you can craft a Bronze Pickaxe at your Supplies Workbench using 7 Bronze Ingots, 5 Logs, and 1 Raw Hide.

Iron Ore is... surprise, surprise... found in the Iron River region. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Next, you’ll want to equip your Bronze Pickaxe and travel north of Dayton Wetlands to the Iron River region. Where Winding Ridge Farmland is, — between East Blackfell Junction and Sicci Securement Point — you’ll find large gray and red stones. These are Iron Ore nodes, and there’s plenty of them.

This is what Iron Ore looks like. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

If you come here earlier than intended, take caution and be sure to pack some healing items and a good weapon; maybe even set up a nearby camp temporarily if you’re going to be here for a while.

While the recommended level for exploring Iron River is 21, the recommended level for the points of interest in these areas is between 25 and 30. On top of that, the NPCs at the East Blackfell Junction will shoot you if you get too close to them.

For more on Once Human, take a look at where to get Tin Ore. While you’re at it, check out our Once Human codes and how to get a motorcycle to make traversal easier.