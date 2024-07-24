You’re tasked with plenty of Seasonal Goals in Once Human, and these are small tasks or challenges that you have six weeks to fulfil. They’ll reward you with Energy Links and Stardust Source amongst other useful items, but one challenge involving an Incendiary Blast has baffled a few players.

The challenge in question involves destroying one of the Treant’s Tangled Vines with an Incendiary Blast, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this was far from the final challenge of this type. But what is an Incendiary Blast in Once Human? We answer that and explain how to complete the challenge in this guide.

What is an Incendiary Blast in Once Human?

An Incendiary Blast in Once Human is, simply put, the blast output caused when a flaming projectile comes into contact with an enemy or surface. An Incendiary Blast does not include any damage caused after impact; you’ll see why this is important shortly.

For the Seasonal Goal — ‘During the Treant challenge, eliminate 1 Tangled Vine using Incendiary Blast’ — you must defeat one of the Treant’s Tangled Vine with the initial blast of a projectile. If it is killed by the after-effects of whatever you throw at it, it will not count towards this challenge.

I tested this challenge using both Grenades and High Explosives, which did not complete the challenge. So far, it appears that it must be completed using a Molotov Cocktail only, but I’ll update this page if I learn of any other equipment that gets the job done.

You will find the Treant at the Gaia Cliff Monolith. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

You’ll find the Treant at the Gaia Cliff Monolith in Broken Delta, and will be taken there as a part of the Murmurs in the Forest main quest.

The Treant is a Level 15 boss that isn’t all that threatening, really, so provided you have some basic armor and a mid-to-long range weapon such as an assault rifle, you’ll be just fine — even if you’re taking on the boss solo!

Shoot the Tangled Vine until it is low, then finish it off with a Molotov Cocktail. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

At the start of the fight, the Treant will be immune and three Tangled Vines will spawn around the arena. You can reach these by jumping on the small pink-purple wind currents. I then recommend shooting at a Tangled Vine until its low health before throwing a Molotov Cocktail at it; provided the Vine is then killed by the impact, the Seasonal Goal should be completed.

Where to get Molotov Cocktails in Once Human

You can find standard Molotov Cocktails in Storage Crates across the map in Once Human, and as of right now, I’m not certain whether or not they can be crafted.

You can, however, craft Improved Molotov Cocktails at a Synthesis Bench using the following resources:

5 Glass

6 Carbon Fiber Fabric

6 Sulfur

2 Boiled Water

The Synthesis Bench can be unlocked from Tier 3 of the Crafting tab in your Memetics menu.

