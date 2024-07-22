As you progress with Once Human, building the base of your dreams and shooting at anyone who dares infiltrate it (if you’re playing PvP, that is), you’ll find yourself in need of lots of resources and electricity to ensure things run smoothly. Electricity is important for powering many of the facilities at our base, and with the Hydraulic Generator, you can have your base powered by water!

There’ll come a time when your base needs more power than what Solar Generators can provide, or perhaps you simply live in an area with very little sunlight. The Hydraulic Generator is a source of power that’s easy enough to set up and get going if you’ve a lakeside or beach base. To help you out, here’s how to use a Hydraulic Generator in Once Human.

How to use a Hydraulic Generator in Once Human

To use a Hydraulic Generator in Once Human, you first need to unlock the formula for it and build it at your base. To do this, you’ll need to have unlocked the Hydraulic Generator Memetic from Tier 4 of the Logistics tab in your Memetics menu.

Unlock the Hydraulic Generator Memetic from Tier 4 of the Logistics tab of your Memetics menu. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

With the Hydraulic Generator unlocked, you can then craft it via your build menu using the following resources:

100 Aluminum Ingots

15 Electronic Parts

15 Special Parts

15 Engineering Plastic

50 Logs

5 Fuses

After acquiring all the necessary materials, you can then place the Hydraulic Generator at your base. This particular generator turns water into power, so you want to place the turbine part of the generator in water, with the body of the generator itself on land. This is shown in the below screenshot.

Place the Hydraulic Generator in water. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

If you have placed your Hydraulic Generator and it is not working or says that it is missing fuel, make sure to try the following:

Place the Generator while your player character is also standing in the water.

Make sure the turbine of the Generator is in the water, with the body of the Generator on land.

Try placing it on the other side of your base if it continues to not work.

The Generator must be in a flowing body of water. It will not work in still water.

When you successfully place the Hydraulic Generator, it will immediately begin generating power. You’ll then want to press ‘X’ by it while in build mode to begin connecting wires to Circuit Modules in your base.

After that, press ‘X’ by the facilities you wish to be powered by the Hydraulic Generator while in build mode. Connect wires from them to the same Circuit Module and voila, they will be powered by water!

