Once Human is a very strange survival game. Free-to-play, open-world, and post-apocalyptic might not scream anything unusual at you, but this particular adventure is full of bizarre goings-on and even weirder enemies. Zombies with balloons for heads, towering Sirenheads, buses with legs… you have your work cut out for you.

When you’re not fending off enemies or farming for resources though, you might find yourself running into loot caches. One of which, in the High Banks area, requires some detective work and a passcode. To save you some time running all over the place, here’s our guide to the High Banks passcode and how to figure it out.

Once Human High Banks code

As you arrive at High Banks in the Broken Delta area of Once Human’s map, you’ll find a note in the bank advising you to go to Uncle Lin’s house. Alternatively, you might have been exploring the area and ran into a locked crate in the Coffee Shop that requires a code.

Either way, make sure to collect the note from the bank about Uncle Lin, as this kicks off the ‘Boys Just Wanna Have Fun’ Task. This Task sends you on a hunt for clues — with the help of volunteers — that ultimately reveal the code to the crate.

Here’s an example of the first clue you will likely run into. It tells you the number 2, and where to go next. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

You can then run around the area collecting each clue, marked by a blue quest marker. If you’re not sure where to go, the volunteers will point out key locations to you named in the clues.

High Banks code solution - spoilers ahead!

The first three clues will reveal a digit each — 2, 3, and 5 respectively - with the final two clues found in the Coffee Shop advising how to order the numbers when inputting the passcode: ‘the third digit is largest and middle digit is smallest’.

After collecting all of the clues and deciphering them, the final code that you are left with is 325.

The crate requiring the passcode is on the counter in this Coffee Shop, alongside two other clues. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Head to the locked crate on the counter in the Coffee Shop and input the code to receive your reward and conclude the quest! Now, go see what other scrap and loot you can find in the area!

