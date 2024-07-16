Once Human Hearst Industries Mystical Crate Location

As you explore the vast open-world in the post-apocalyptic survival game that is Once Human, you will find yourself running into all manner of unique objectives and events. One of the more common, repeated missions you end up completing involves finding Mystical Crates at various points of interest, including Hearst Industries.

Hearst Industries has just two loot crates that it tasks you with finding — a Gear Crate, and a Mystical Crate — but getting your hands on the Mystical Crate requires a little bit of industrial work. To help you out with just that, here's the Hearst Industries Mystical Crate location (and other loot crates!) in Once Human.

Once Human Hearst Industries Crate Locations

If you’re exploring Hearst Industries and hoping to complete all the objectives there, the good news is that this time around, you only need to find one Gear Crate rather than two! That said, there are still multiple to find, and here’s where you’ll find them.

Start your exploration from the red-brick warehouse that has the ‘Area 01’ label above its main door. Inside, on the ground floor, you’ll find your first Gear Crate.

Enter this building to find a Gear Crate on the ground floor. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Now, go up the stairs and into the control room of the warehouse. Here, there’ll be a switch to activate the building’s power, and another Storage Crate.

Use this power switch and head outside, then into the next building. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Exit the warehouse via the doors to the right of the switch (if you’re facing it), and make your way into the following, second warehouse. Go through the door on your immediate right to find yourself in the control room, where there is another Gear Crate and another switch.

Activate the second power switch and then go over to the furnace. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Activate the switch and just in front of the control room, you should see a platform and furnace. Exit the control room and stand on the platform, activating the ‘schedule the furnace’ switch. Quickly jump onto the furnace to be transported to the other side of the room.

Ride the furnace to the other side of the room. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Another storage crate will be to your left, as well as an exit. Exit and jump off the metal bridge to your left, and continue straight ahead to the road. Once at the road, take another left, and there’ll be an elevator on your left-hand side.

Take the lift to the top of the building. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Call the elevator and then ride it to the top of the building, where you’ll find the Mystical Crate and a rather passive Mother of Life enemy. All you need to do is kill 15 standard enemies in the area, and that’s all the objectives complete!

Collect the loot! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

While you’re at it, be sure to go up the stairs to the left of the Mystical Crate too, as you will find another Weapon Crate to open!

