In Once Human, you can kit out your weaponry with various mods and attachments to really pack a punch against the horrific Deviants you’ll often come up against, be it via the story, Prime Wars, or PvP. Many mods and attachments can make weapons even more powerful, and in some instances, make them much more comfortable to use.

The Hammer Compensator is a good example, providing weapons with more stability and accuracy when equipped. It also helps that getting the muzzle requires little to no work at all, and can be found while exploring Red Sands. To help you out, here’s where to find the Hammer Compensator in Once Human.

Where to find the Hammer Compensator in Once Human

The Hammer Compensator — a muzzle that can be attached to multiple weapons — can be found in the Red Sands region of Once Human’s Nalcotta.

While the region is recommended for players who are Level 48 or higher, you can venture here much earlier provided that your server is in at least Phase 2 of the six-week season.

As you can see in the below screenshot, I’m Level 28 and Red Sands is where my current base of operations is; living here while underleveled isn’t troublesome, but you will find yourself not quite prepared (or at the very least, consuming far too much ammo than is sustainable) for the points of interest here.

Here’s where you will find the Hammer Compensator in Red Sands. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

The Hammer Compensator is in the northeast of Red Sands, just a short distance from the Theta Securement Silo. Make your way to the area marked on the above screenshot, and begin to look for an Eyeballoon (a small balloon) in the sky. Though, take care as some Eclipse Wolves may spawn nearby if it is nighttime.

Shoot the Eyeballoon three times and a chest will drop from it. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once you spy the Eyeballoon, shoot it! The Eyeballoon will then move a few metres through the sky, where you can shoot it again. After shooting it three times, your camera will move to show you the chest that has been dropped.

Equip the Hammer Compensator to a suitable weapon of your choice using the ‘Accessory’ tab of the weapon modification menu. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Open the chest to collect the Hammer Compensator, some Energy Links, Stellar Planula, and an Eclipse Cortex that can be refined into Starchrom! Simple as that.

To then equip the Hammer Compensator to a weapon, you will need to open up your Gear menu using ‘G’, and choose to modify the weapon you wish to attach it to by left-clicking the weapon. Then, select the ‘Accessory’ tab, ‘Muzzle, and finally, the Hammer Compensator to equip it.

