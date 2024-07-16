Once Human tasks you — a Meta-Human plunged into the treacherous new world filled with Deviants and other calamities — with surviving the strange world and learning more about it. To do just that, you’re going to spend most of your time farming for many different resources, or battling other players in PvP for their hard-earned stash.

A rare resource that can take some time to get your hands on is Gold Ore, but once you know where to look, it’s a little easier to come across. You’ll also need to make sure you’re prepared to mine it! To help you with just that, here’s how to get Gold Ore in Once Human.

How to get Gold Ore in Once Human

Gold Ore is distinct from its counterparts in Once Human, appearing as a stone coated in gold rather than having outcrops, like Tin Ore or Copper Ore.

Here's what Gold Ore looks like! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

While the stuff is easy enough to identify, it’s rare to find. If you find yourself roaming around for half an hour to an hour at a time before finding any, don’t fret, as you’ll run into some of the shiny goods sooner or later.

For a better chance at finding it, I recommend exploring around the Blackfell Zone in Red Sands. Multiple players have reported finding Gold Ore in the area, and my first run-in with the resources was in the mountains just north of the city.

Gold Ore is a rare find in Red Sands. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Gold can also apparently be found in the Chalk Peak and Blackheart regions of the map, and given these are late-game areas, I'd like to think you can perhaps find more of the ore there. Alas, I haven't been able to visit either region yet and cannot confirm this.

Once you finally find some Gold Ore to mine, you will need a Tungsten Pickaxe at minimum to mine it. To craft one of these, you’ll need to unlock the Tungsten Ingots and Tungsten Alloy Pickaxes Memetics from Tier 5 of the Infrastructure tab in your Memetics Menu, and of course, farm some Tungsten Ore.

That’s it for Gold Ore. For more on Once Human, take a look at our Once Human codes, where to get Aluminum Ore, and where to find all the Brookham Crates.