Energy Links are one of the most important in-game currencies in Once Human. They’re not just required for getting across the map quickly via fast travel, but they can be used to purchase items from specific merchants and are needed to unlock new Memetics.

Sooner or later, your supply of Energy Links might dwindle or slow down, but there are a few ways in which you can quickly get more of the stuff. To help you with just that, here’s how to farm Energy Links in Once Human.

How to farm Energy Links in Once Human

In Once Human, you can earn Energy Links by doing just about anything and everything, but some ways of getting your hands on the currency are significantly more reliable — and yield more — than others.

Make sure to complete Securement Silo's and other POI's. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Complete events around the map

If you open up your map in Once Human and zoom in, you will see various points of interest all over the place. Hover over different areas to see which ones will provide you with Energy Links; turns out, most of them do!

Securement Silo’s and production facilities are definitely places you should visit where you can. Production facilities will require Access Cards or Permits to refine materials such as fuel, acid, and Stardust Source, but they can bag you plenty of EXP and Energy Links too.

Similarly, if you pay a visit to a Securement Silo, it’ll task you with clearing a small dungeon and defeating a boss in exchange for new weapon and armor mods, Stardust Source, and most importantly, Energy Links.

Be sure to check in on your Journey Goals regularly. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

C heck on your Journey Goals

If you press ‘J’ in Once Human, you’ll be presented with your Journey Goals. Check in on these regularly, because each task will reward you with Energy Links.

If you manage to complete all of the goals in a single set, you’ll also get some Starchrom and Controllers, too.

Speak with V and complete your Weekly Commissions. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Check your Weekly Commissions with V

By pressing the ‘Tab’ key and choosing to speak to V, you’ll be able to look at the Weekly Commissions.

You can choose five of eight tasks to complete that week, and upon completion, you’ll be rewarded with EXP, Energy Links, Starchrom, and other useful consumable items.

Complete your tasks! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Complete assigned tasks and missions

You will very quickly rack up different tasks to complete in Once Human, and make sure you spend some time completing them where you can. These often take you to points of interest worth exploring as is, but tasks are the most reliable way of acquiring lots of Energy Links for very little work.

Farm and craft… anything

If you’ve some work to do across your base that you’ve been putting off for whatever reason, it’s worth taking the time to do it if you’re low on Energy Links.

Even then, crafting any item will slowly get you Energy Links. So, if you can automate as many processes as possible so you can constantly have your base crafting items, you’ll have a slow but steady income of Energy Links for the foreseeable future.

