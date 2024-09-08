Once Human still has plenty of people playing it, but some negative player feedback for season 2 has still apparently been "quite demoralising"

Oh dear, players have been continuing to give the devs behind Once Human their feedback for season 2, and apparently it's been "quite demoralising."

Once Human hasn't exactly had the smoothest of starts for a live-service game, with players not being the happiest about those seasonal resets, as well as some frustrating server queue times, but that just comes with the territory sometimes in the field. However, it seems like the game's second season hasn't gone down all that well with players, with Starry Studio responding to complaints on Once Human's Discord server (thanks, Eurogamer). In a statement, the developer explained, "Since the start of Season 2, we've received a lot of feedback.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Some of it has been quite demoralising, but what's important is that it's made us aware of how your experience has been affected by the changes we've made. We want to discuss some of these issues today. We value your opinions and hope that we'll be able to fulfil all of your requests in future updates. Our development team is making optimisations in response to two major issues that players have raised, which we'd like your feedback on as well!"

The two major issues referenced there are to do with weapon builds and scenario tags, with the developer noting they understand that some players thought they were "designed players," with other players feeling frustrated that there weren't high-difficulty tags already. On the weapons build front, Starry will add a blueprint conversion system to the game that will basically let players switch armour and weapon ratings. On the scenario tags front, Starry hasn't quite got it figured out yet, so it's invited players to another survey to try and understand what players want exactly.

Starry likely doesn't have all that much to worry about, as at the time of writing there's more than 114,000 people playing on Steam (via SteamDB), a very healthy number for a live-service game. James recently got to speak to the devs behind Once Human, who are hoping that the game can be "operated for decades." Let's see if they can get on top of these teething problems in the mean time!