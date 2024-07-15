Once Human's server queues are annoying, but the devs have promised some "compensation" for your troubles at least

Once Human developer Starry Studio has had to introduce server player limits, leading to long waiting times - but you'll get something out of the hassle at least.

Like seemingly a lot of games these days, Once Human is one of those titles that has gotten popular astronomically quickly leading you to think "where the hell did you come from?" It's so popular in fact it's now managed to hit a concurrent player count peak of 231,668, according to SteamDB. But, of course, like many games before it that have been hit with a launch reception bigger than expected, it's not gone down all that well. Many players are struggling to get into the game as Starry Studio has placed a limit on how many can be on a particular server, leading many to be stuck in long waiting queues.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To explain the reasoning behind its decision, Starry put out a brief Q&A in a recent post, where it explained that "after analyzing our online server data, we discovered that the increase in the number of players exceeded our previous expectations. When too many players are on the same server, we risk losing server data. Also, too many players being on the same server can affect the gaming experience as players will have to queue before they can log in. That is why we have no other choice but to limit the number of players on each server. But we'll admit that this has indeed caused inconvenience for some players, so we are working on improving that. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Starry also explained why it would affect the experience of playing the game by having too many players on a server, writing that because it's an "open-world survival building game where resources on the map are limited in numbers" players would have a "hard time finding a suitable spot to create their territory" if there were too many of them on one server. Starr does also plan to raise the limit for each server in due time, but it is also working on long term methods to take the load off the servers.

Thankfully, in an upcoming update due July 18, some kind of "compensation" will be offered if you end up stuck in a queue for too long. What that is hasn't been explained, but at least from then on you'll get something while you wait. Let's just hope Starry also manages to address those seasonal reset concerns by August like promised, too.