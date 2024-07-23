One thing that every single base in Once Human will need sooner or later is power. Initially, you can only generate power for your base using Solar Generators, but as time goes on and you make more progress, you’ll soon unlock a range of different Generators that suit bases in varying environments, including the Deviation Energy Generator.

The Deviation Energy Generator is a great power source for players who are living in areas polluted by Stardust, with it capable of turning pollution into power, which is pretty neat. To help you set things up, here’s how to use a Deviation Energy Generator in Once Human.

How to use a Deviation Energy Generator in Once Human

To use a Deviation Energy Generator in Once Human, you first need to build it. You will need to have unlocked Power Upgrade II from Tier 5 of the Logistics tab of your Memetics menu in Once Human, and crafted it from your build menu using the following resources:

100 Tungsten Ingots

40 Electronic Parts

40 Automatic Parts

40 Special Plastic

100 Stardust Source

8 Fuse

You'll need to unlock Power Upgrade II from Tier 5 of the Logistics tab in your Memetics menu to build a Deviation Energy Generator. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

After that, you can place your Deviation Energy Generator wherever you please, but you do need to meet one requirement in order for the Generator to work; it must be placed in a Stardust polluted area. Just like how Solar Generators need sun to work, this generator needs Stardust to work, which is something it can only get in a polluted area.

Here's one area of Red Sands that has polluted water where you can build. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

This means you may need to move your territory if the Deviation Energy Generator says it is lacking fuel and won’t work. You can identify whether you are in a polluted area or not using the numbers on your backpack, too.

Whenever you enter a polluted area, the numbers on your backpack will climb and quietly beep; you’ll also receive a notification that the pollution is getting worse. Areas that are particularly badly polluted will also be much darker than other areas, and frankly, very unpleasant to live in.

Once placed in a polluted area, the Deviation Energy Generator should work right away. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once you do find a spot for your Deviation Energy Generator, all you then need to do is press ‘X’ by it while in build mode to then begin connecting wires to the devices you wish for it to power. Voila!

If the Deviation Energy Generator continues to say it has no power, make sure that your player character is also standing in the polluted area while you are placing the Generator down, and experiment with different corners of your base to see if it works elsewhere.

For more on Once Human, take a look at our Once Human codes, how to farm Acid, and how to farm Crude Oil.