You'll likely know of Deviants and Deviations as the enemies that lurk around every corner in Once Human's post-apocalyptic, open-world. Though, while you run into brainless, hostile Deviants most of the time, there are plenty of friendly ones that you can attempt to secure and take back home with you.

These non-hostile Deviants can be stored at your base and will offer various perks. Many can aid you in combat, others will farm for you, some of them are simply fun to have around. To help you track down the best Once Human Deviants, here are all the Deviants present in the game right now and their abilities.

Best Once Human Deviants: All friendly Deviant abilities

Below, we have listed all known friendly Deviants in Once Human right now. For some of the named locations for these Deviants, the Deviant is not necessarily a guaranteed drop and may take a few attempts to acquire.

Remember to store your Deviants in Isolated Securement Units so that they can be used! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

For example, Mr. Wish can be unlocked by completing the Securement Silo Sigma, but he isn’t guaranteed to appear and it may take a few attempts to get him. Other Deviants can be found just hanging out in the wild, or can be drops from various in-game events or quests.

There are also a few more Deviants present in Once Human than are listed below. We have chosen to omit a few as we don’t yet know what they do, or where to find them.

If you spot any Deviations in the wild that we haven’t listed here, do let us know in the comments!

Some of the below table was filled in with help from YouTuber, Glitchiz, who has put together a very useful Deviant Checklist. Note that this checklist is from the last beta, however.

Deviant Function Mood Boosters How to unlock Butterfly’s Emissary Used in combat Green light, flowers Unlocked during tutorial Festering Gel Used to defend a base during combat Red light, electricity Unlocked after defeating Foul Shadowhunter Mini Feaster Used in combat Red light, toy, music Unlocked from Mist Zone events Voodoo Doll Used for defense in combat Blue light, red light, toy On top of school in Sunbury Digby Boy Used for mining ore Red light, electricity, music Unlocked when mining Tin Ore Chefosaurus Used for cooking Red light, high temperature, toy Securement Silo Phi Logging Beaver Used for logging Crops, electricity, music Docks south of Meyer’s Market Fetch-A-Lot Bunny Used for gathering resources Crops, flowers, toy Drops from Dracaena Trees Extradimensional Cat Used for healing while in bed at your base Toy Tall Grass Inn, near Lowe Electric Eel Used to increase electricity output Blue light, music Catch while fishing Zeno-Purifier Used in combat Red light, music Reward for defeating 200 enemies using a melee weapon during Phase 1 of the season Mr. Wish Used in combat Red light, flowers, electricity, music Securement Silo Sigma Canine Skull Used in combat Red light, electricity Unlocked after defeating Rabizex Nutcracker Used to defend a base during combat Toy, electricity, green light Unlocked after defeating Mensdevoran Buzzy Bee Used for planting crops Crops, flowers, music Found in Hidden Chests Rebecca Used for music and Deviant recovery Toy, flowers, green light LEA Facility bosses Shattered Maiden Used in combat Blue light, red light, flowers Farmside Fright quest, Securement Silo Theta Harveseed Used for crafting - produces Heart Vines Crops, flowers, high temperature Unlocked after defeating the Treant Dreamcatcher Used for crafting - produces Thread of Dreams Music, flowers, blue light Unlocked after defeating the Arachsiam H37 Used to collect materials Toy, electricity, music Speak to H37 at Greywater Camp and complete his quest Disco Ball Used for crafting - produces Inspiration Fragments Green light, red light, blue light Can be found near Greywater Camp, or in a Gear Crate during the Strange Empty House quest Gingerbread House Used for crafting - produces Cracker Crumbs Crops, red light, high temperature Drop from Morphic Crates Hug-in-a-Bowl Used for food Crops, flowers Found on train tracks/streets Space Turner Used for crafting - produces Spatial Keystone Toy, blue light Dayton Hospital quest Paper Figure Used for repairing bases and collects additional enemy drops when refining Starchrom at your base Red light, toy, flowers Not Yet Known Frog the Leaper Used for crafting - produces Silver Spring and Universal Bait Toy, electricity Found near lilypads Grumpy Bulb Used for combat Crops, flowers, high temperature Unlocked when picking up Deviated Onion Masonic Pyramid (PvP only) Used for crafting - produces items needed for potions Blue light, music, electricity Complete PvP territory wars Strange Door Used for crafting - produces Shattered Strange Door Blue light, red light, flowers Unlocked via Doors event in Iron River and Dayton Wetlands, or during story progress in Chalk Peak Flame Essence Increases efficiency of furnaces Red light, electricity, toy Not Yet Known Polar Jelly Used in combat Blue light, electricity Unlocked while being the host of a Cargo Scramble event

