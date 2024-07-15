Once Human is a free-to-play, open-world post-apocalyptic survival game that sees you — one of many Meta-Humans launched into the New World - try to survive the harsh wilderness and the strange creatures found throughout it. Now, surviving isn’t too hard with plenty of common resources to hand, but what should you do if you wish to start over?

While players cannot delete characters as of right now in Once Human, there are a few ways to go about starting anew if you wish to bid your previous character farewell and start over. To help you out, here’s how to delete a character and how to start over in Once Human.

How to delete a character in Once Human

As mentioned, players of Once Human cannot delete pre-existing characters as of right now.

At launch, Once Human only allowed players to create one character at a time. This meant that those who started out on a server and later decided they wished to change to another one could not. This was quickly rectified by Starry Studio, and players can now have multiple characters.

And while you can’t delete your pre-existing characters, if you wish to start afresh or join friends on a different server, you can do so by creating a new character altogether. You will, however, need to complete the tutorial again and ensure you’ve changed to the same world instance as anyone you wish to play alongside.

If you’re hoping to play on the same server as one of your pre-existing characters but wish to start over with a new character, this is sadly not possible in Once Human right now. After creating a character for a specific server, you will have to play as that character on that server. Your only other option is to play as a new character on an entirely new server if you wish to start fresh.

We imagine that Starry Studio will add the option to delete characters with a future update. As for being able to take a pre-existing character to a new server, or make a new character on a server you already have a character for, this doesn’t appear to be available yet either.

We’re not so sure whether Starry Studio has plans to add either option, but here’s to hoping. We will update this page when we know more.

