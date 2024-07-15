As you explore the vast open-world map in the post-apocalyptic survival game, Once Human, you’ll very quickly find that many Points of Interest with Rift Anchors will have a set of optional objectives for you to complete. Completing these typically tasks involves tracking down multiple crates — a Weapon Crate, Armor Crate, and Mystical Crate — as well as beating up some nearby enemies.

You’ll find this set of objectives when running around Brookham, where tracking down the Weapon and Armor Crates has proved troublesome for some players. To help you out, here’s where to find the Brookham Weapon and Armor Crates in Once Human, as well as where the Mystical Crate is located.

Where to find the Brookham Weapon and Armor Crates in Once Human

When you first arrive at Brookham in Once Human, your first stop should be the nearby church. Enter the church, and where the altar typically would be, you will find a Mystical Crate. Voila!

For our next crate — the Weapon Crate — you need to exit the church and head around the back of it, where you will see some scaffolding and ladders.

Climb on up to the top of the church. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Climb up the ladders to reach the roof of the church, and in the tower at the top, you will find the Weapon Crate.

The Weapon Crate is in this tower. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Last, but not least, it’s time to seek out the Armor Crate. From the church tower, if you look towards the front of the church, you should see a white, wooden house with a red brick roof in the distance up ahead.

Enter the back garden of the white house that is slightly to the left of where I am aiming here. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Run on over to the house and enter the back garden by climbing over the fence. The back garden will be more of a pond than anything, but on the patio, you will find the Armor Crate.

Open up the Armor Crate! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Now, all you need to do is make sure the Rift Anchor for the area has been activated and that you’ve mowed down a minimum of 15 enemies. Once that’s done, all of the objectives for Brookham are complete, but be sure to explore the rest of the area as there is more storage crates and scrap to be found.

For more on Once Human, take a look at our Once Human codes for some freebies, how to get a motorcycle to make traversal easier, and how to get Fuel so that your vehicles never run out of power.