Being the open-world survival game that it is, Starry Studio’s Once Human will have you farming for and gathering a multitude of resources. Some of the more important ones in the game are various ores, Acid, and fuel, for a start, and if you wish to farm plenty of Acid, you’re going to need Brewing Barrels sooner or later.

Brewing Barrels allow players to ferment resources into new ones; they can turn Impure Acid into regular Acid, and Wheat into Beer, and so forth. To help you do just that, here’s how to use Brewing Barrels in Once Human.

How to use Brewing Barrels in Once Human

Brewing Barrels are unlocked from Tier 4 of the Logistics tab of your Memetics menu in Once Human. Once unlocked, you can craft one using the following materials:

50 Logs

20 Adhesive

20 Rubber

20 Aluminum Ingot

15 Acid

Unlock the Brewing Barrel Memetic from Tier 4 of the Logistics tab in the Memetics menu. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

After having placed your Brewing Barrel, it will need connecting to a Power Generator of your choice, such as the Hydraulic Generator or a Solar Generator.

Press ‘X’ beside a facility while in build mode to begin connecting wires between them and your source of power. Once the Brewing Barrel is functional, you can then start using it to ferment items such as Acid or Beer.

To brew any new resource. though, you’ll need Purified Water and another Raw Material (such as Impure Acid or Wheat) to place in the Brewing Barrel. For example, placing Purified Water and Impure Acid into a Brewing Barrel will give you Acid after some time, while mixing Purified Water with Wheat will give you Beer.

To get your hands on Impure Acid, check out our guide on how to farm Acid.

Place Purified Water and Impure Acid into a Brewing Barrel to get Acid. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Note that you need to keep an eye on your Brewing Barrel. If you leave edible items in there for too long, they will spoil.

If you're using Brewing Barrels to farm Acid, however, you won't need to worry about this.

