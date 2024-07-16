As is the case with most survival games, you’ll need to farm for multiple different resources if you’re hoping to survive the perilous open-world in Once Human. One such resource that isn’t too hard to find, but isn’t accessible until later in your server’s season, is Aluminum Ore.

Aluminum Ore is a material you will use to craft better tools and reinforce various items, so it’s something you want plenty of when the time comes for it. To help you out, here’s how to get Aluminum Ore in Once Human.

How to get Aluminum Ore in Once Human

In my experience, Aluminum Ore is found in abundance across the Red Sands region of the New World. Here, you won’t just find Aluminum, but Tungsten, Copper, and Gold Ore too.

Aluminum Ore in Once Human is very similar in appearance so Tin Ore, Silver Ore, and Tungsten Ore. It appears as a stone node with silver outcrops, and is much brighter than Tungsten or Silver.

Here's what aluminum ore looks like. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

While it can be troublesome identifying the ore given how much it resembles other ores in the game, this isn’t much of a problem once you know where to farm for it.

You can find Aluminum Ore across Red Sands. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Aluminum Ore is also apparently found across the region of Chalk Peak, which is to the west of the Broken Delta region. I have yet to confirm this in my current server, though!

To then farm Aluminum Ore, you will need a Steel Pickaxe at minimum. To craft one, you will need to unlock the Forging Techniques and Steel Pickaxes Memetic from Tier 3 of the Infrastructure tab in your Memetics menu.

You will need a Steel Pickaxe to farm Aluminum Ore. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Then, using an Intermediate Supplies Workbench, you can craft a Steel Pickaxe using 10x Steel Ingots and 3x Raw Hides.

