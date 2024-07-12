Once Human devs pledge to bring account-wide cosmetics by August, address seasonal reset concerns

The developers behind Once Human - a survival game that's seriously popping off right now - have come out and addressed some of its biggest problems. This includes character-specific cosmetics, which the company states will be transitioned to account-wide, and an acknowledgment of seasonal reset concerns.

This statement was posted on social media in a lengthy post, covering the entire process and planned fixes. This statement, public-facing and thick with community appreciation, reads as follows:

"Thank you so much for taking the time to discuss with us and provide such detailed feedback about Once Human's gameplay. We understand Metas' concerns about the mandatory seasonal resets and how they can affect your sense of progression and attachment to your character."

"We also recognize that cosmetics being tied to individual characters can be frustrating. We plan to make all purchased cosmetics accessible across multiple characters within the same account by August. If you have already purchased the same cosmetic on different characters within the same account, we will refund the consumed Crystgin or other in-game currency for the additional purchases once the cosmetics are account-wide."

"To all Metas, not just Pirate Software (an influencer who spoke to the devs prior to this statement), if you have any comments or feedback about Once Human, please leave a message in the comments section or on our official Discord. We will carefully review every piece of feedback. As we mentioned in the Dev Stream, if Metas have any concerns, confusions or uncertainties, we will promptly respond."

"Once again, thank you for your support and love for Once Human. We look forward to making Once Human better with your company!"

This is a great thing to see so early in a games' life, even if one would prefer these problems not be present in the first place. Especially the refund of Crystgin spent on such items, which will go a long way in winning back folks who have already spent big in-game. All in all, a good sign for things to come, and a perfect case study in how to address critical community feedback.