Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to Xbox platforms soon

Oddworld: Soulstorm, Oddworld Inhabitants' long-awaited sequel to Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, is coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

In a brief 25 second teaser posted by the developer, we see Abe unwrap a glowing item in his hands, with his trademark bug eyes expressing shock.

"They've always known you would come," says a voice as that familiar green glow of the Xbox branding bathes his face in light.

There's no word on when the Xbox version of the game is going to land, but it's in development now and if the studio is happy to share the news that it's coming to Microsoft platforms, it's safe to assume that we won't be waiting too long to see it land.

If you're lucky enough to have acquired yourself a PS5, you'll know that Oddworld: Soulstorm PS5 was your free PlayStation Plus game in April 2021.

In the action-adventure platformer, Abe returns to carry on the story that kicked off in 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty. Freed from being a capitalist drone in a “clueless cog in a mega-corporate machine,” Abe is now a savior of the Mudokons. Applying his stealth and puzzle-solving skills to fain followers, Abe needs to think smart in order to scavenge goods and craft weapons to liberate his fellow creatures.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is the second game in a quintology, apparently, and makes use of a 2.9D setup that shows off "epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world, rather than being limited to the traditional side-scrolling platformer sense".