Avowed is certainly sounding like a great RPG for folks who like options, as Obsidian shares that almost every quest "has more than one way to start it"

Avowed sounds like it'll be handling quests a bit differently from other RPGs, as it turns out you'll be able to start almost all of them in more than one way.

Obsidian's upcoming RPG Avowed really sounds like it could be something quite special if it turns out as interesting as the developer describes it. The latest tidbit about the game that paints a unique picture comes from a recent interview from GamesRadar with the game's environment region designer Berto Ritger, specifically about how starting quests will work. "I think almost every, if not every, quest in the game has more than one way to start it," Ritger explained. "You can do things out of order and pick up items and give them to people that want them, or kill a character or whatever, like, you can play things out of order.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"You can come at a dungeon or vice versa, from a different direction than you normally would. And we want you to be able to do that just based on however you naturally progress through the world." I really love the sound of that personally, obvious games generally have to have their limits, and not every game can make everything possible, but the appealing thing about RPGs is their flexibility, and I love the idea of different players having a range of experiences across all the quests the game has to offer. "We want to just constantly foster that sense of exploration, wanderlust and just getting lost pleasantly," Ritger also noted.

Ritger had previously shared in another interview that he thinks "missable content" is "the core" of RPGs, and the fact that quests can start in more than one way feels like it fits that ethos quite nicely.

You've not got too long to wait for Avowed now either, as the game is due out in just a couple of months, releasing February 18 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.