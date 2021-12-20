If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NVIDIA creates Minecraft Winter Wonderland to raise money for children's hospital

This free, 30 million block map spreads Christmas cheer and helps a very worthy cause.
News by Tom Regan Contributor
It’s the season of giving, and with Christmas around the corner, NVIDIA and Minecraft have created a fun, festive Minecraft experience for charity. Comprised of over 30 million blocks, this grin-inducing winter wonderland is a free-to-download custom Minecraft map, aimed at raising funding and awareness for London Children’s hospital - Great Ormond Street (GOSH).

Taking full advantage of sexy ray-tracing tech, the map adds in some fun Christmas-themed storytelling, from an interactive Santa in his grotto to rides, food stands and even some make-shift quests.

It’s a pretty impressive creation, taking one (probably exhausted) Minecraft specialist over 3000 hours to build and spanning an absolutely mega 38 acres. In a clever touch, the free map allows users to donate to the hospital using in-game mechanics, with a full recreation of the hospital nestled into the Noelle diorama.

For those who are unaware of the brilliant work that GOSH does, donations will help fund the hospital’s medical technology, research for cures and treatments of rare conditions and bolster patient and family support services. In other words, it’s very much money well spent.

It's been a pretty good week and a bit for Minecraft, with Mojang's unstoppable blockhemoth racking up over a trillion views on YouTube. It's somewhat unsurprising then that NVIDIA would still want to use Mojang's beloved creation in order to reach such a mammoth audience.

You can download the Nvidia RTX Winter World here, or simply donate to Great Ormond Street Hospital, here.

Tom Regan

Tom is a freelance games, tech and music writer based in London, England. Former Games editor at Fandom, he has spent six years telling the stories behind your favourite games. Outside of VG247, you can read Tom’s words in The Guardian, NME, GamesRadar, TechRadar and VGC, among other places.

