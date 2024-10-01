Nosferatu's latest trailer wants to make vampires scary again, and it looks like it might do just that

Nosferatu received its first full trailer yesterday, and it looks like it might find some success in making vampires a bit scary again.

Back in June, the first teaser trailer for The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers' latest horror flick dropped, bringing back the classic movie monster Nosferatu. The trailer didn't show us all that much, but it was an exciting look at what was to come, and now, Focus Features has released a full trailer for the film giving a much clearer look at what we can expect from the new take on an old vampire. Vampires have long had a bit of a romantic streak to them, especially since Twilight took a hold of everyone, but obviously they're also supposed to be quite scary.

Eggers' take looks like it's intending to inject a few more scares back into the vampire movie, though it still seems like Lily-Rose Depp's character Ellen Hutter does have a bit of an, uh, obsession let's just say, with Nosferatu (this trailer is not exactly PG). As long as the end result ends up as good as this trailer, Eggers won't have been lying when he told Empire last year that it is in fact "a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie. And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case."

The rest of the cast is looking like a strong one too, with horror aficionado Bill Skarsgård playing the titular role of Nosferatu - I'm sure his time as It's Pennywise will have helped him at least in regards to handling a classic horror villain. On top of that there's some big names like Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), and Ralph Ineson (Final Fantasy 16).

Nosferatu is currently due out December 25, Christmas day.