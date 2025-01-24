No Rest for the Wicked's The Breach update will be its first big one of 2025; and here's our first look at it

Just before the end of last year, No Rest for the Wicked developer Moon Studios apologied for the extended period of radio silence that followed the game’s early access launch, and promised to communicate more regularly with players throughout 2025.

This is part of a plan to release big new content updates for the game throughout the new year, and today, the developer lifted the veil - slightly - off the first one of those.

The first major No Rest for the Wicked update to arrive in 2025 is dubbed the Breach. The developer calls it a "monumental" update, and released a stunning - and a little terrifying - two-minute teaser.

It’s hard to glean much from it, but it seems to be teasing a new region, and what looks to be a big new boss to take on. Unfortunately, this is one of those announcements of announcements, because the teaser is really more of a preamble to the next Wicked Inside showcase, scheduled for March 11.

Presumably, this is when we’re going to get an actual release date for the Breach. The good news is that the update looks to be significant enough to warrant an entire showcase of its own, not a simple blog post. So expect a deep dive into everything coming to the game with the Breach.

On that note, Moon Studios also promised to release an updated roadmap then, too, which only bodes well. Even unfinished as it was - and is - No Rest for the Wicked remains one of last year’s most interesting genre-blending games. It ended up in my top three favourite games last year, and I’m certainly looking forward to seeing what Moon has been cooking up.