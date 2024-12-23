No Rest for the Wicked dev may have been quiet for a little too long, but it will back with a vengeance in January

No Rest for the Wicked has been one of 2024’s most interesting releases. Though it got snubbed in many end-of-year awards, it remains an incredible title with an eclectic (and clever) mix of genres.

While developer Moon Studios was pretty quick to release patches post-launch, things have since slowed down considerably. The developer also stopped communiucating as regularly as it did after launch, and with news of its publishing label, Private Division, shutting down, many started to worry about the fate of Moon Studios and the game.

We shouldn’t have to worry anymore, though, because the developer just delivered some much-awaited news.

In a post celebrating the studio’s achievements in 2024 and looking forward to 2025, No Rest for the Wicked’s Moon Studios recapped many of the major patches the game received since the start of the early access journey in April. The post also recognises that communication sort of tapered off towards the end of the year.

The developer confirmed that work continues on The Breach, and the game’s next major updates. The even better news is that we won’t have to wait too much longer to learn about what's coming next to the action RPG.

“We know we’ve been quiet - a lot has been happening for us at Moon Studios during this year, and we will finally be able to share all about it very soon!” the twitter post reads.

After the break, Moon Studios will be back with an announcement in January, and the developer promised to communicate with players more frequently and consistently. 2025 could be the year No Rest for the Wicked really catches the mainstream eye with its anticipated co-op feature, new story content, and all the many expected expansions to the game.