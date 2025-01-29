No Man's Sky's Worlds Part 2 update brings "billions of new stars and planets" including huge gas giants, but I'm curious about the wrath of its trippy flying squid mums

Hey, No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has just deployed the second part of the huge Worlds update it served up the first bit of last year. Just because it's only part 2 of an update, don't let that convince you it's missable, there are "billions of new stars and planets" packed into it, as well as trippy wrathful squid things that I find pretty interesting.

Alongside Worlds part one, NMS got a whole bunch of other interesting updates over the course of 2024, bringing stuff like fishing, and the return of the Normandy from Mass Effect. It's certainly cool to see the game get closer and closer to properly fulfilling the promise that caused all that hype around its release back in, er, I'll not tell you so you don't feel old.

As outlined in the blog post about the Worlds update part 2, it brings "billions of new stars and planets" to the game, including new gas giants and purple-class stars, boasting more advanced and detailed features as Hello Games continues to push the technical envelope.

"Gas giants are truly epic, ten times bigger than our biggest planet," said Hello founder Sean Murray, "It’s truly end-game stuff to explore them with huge storms that rage across the surface. New tech allows oceans that can be several kilometers deep.

"A new lighting system makes them look so different. New caustics, light shafts and the deeper that you explore the darker it gets. I’ve had these moments where you’re exploring and suddenly some huge creature comes into view and it’s just incredible. Every element of our lighting has been rewritten."

Murray adds that: "There’s this huge quest that ties together some strands that we’ve been building for years. We’ve got an expedition that takes you on a tour of all the new worlds that we’re building and it’s got some incredible rewards."

Here's the thing through, I'm more interested in this one new thing I've spotted in the blog post. They're called Deepwater Guardians, and as you can see below, they look to be trippy flying squid things that can now show up after you do some dredging in a sea, to beat you up in revenge for their "watery children". So, yup vengeful, trippy squid mums that glow blue and fly about.

Help! Vengeful, trippy squid mum alert! | Image credit: Hello Games

"In the depths of the ocean and on land there’s these new creatures to discover. I think we’ve gone probably weirder than ever before," Murray said. Aye, quite.

Are you weirdly curious about invoking the wrath of a Deepwater Guardian? Or will you be exploring the new planets like a normal person? Let us know below!