Almost a decade on from its release, No Man's Sky is finally at very positive on Steam, and the best part is one dev says they "aren’t even close" to being done

More than eight years after first launching, No Man's Sky finally has a very positive rating on Steam, and one Hello Games dev promises there's still much more to come.

I remember prior to No Man's Sky releasing back in 2016 that I was very excited for the game. Growing up on games like Ratchet and Clank gave me a real love for space exploration, and it seemed like a distilled version of that in its purest essence, but when it finally arrived it wasn't exactly what I expected. It wasn't bad, but it didn't catch me as much as I would have liked. For other people, it was abysmal, and they had felt lied to by Hello Games and its co-founder Sean Murray, leading to many a negative review. Except now, eight years past a difficult launch, the game looks a lot different - so different that across all reviews, it has a very positive rating on Steam for the first time.

For context, that means at least 80% of players have rated the game positively, an impressive feat considering its start. And according to one Hello Games dev (as spotted by PC Gamer), the team isn't "even close to being finished yet." Taking to Twitter to respond to the news of a very positive rating (recent reviews now sit at overwhelmingly positive too), Martin Griffths wrote, "Growing up in a small, pretty rough town in South Wales, I was lucky to have amazing parents that taught me resilience and to try and try again if you initially fail.

Shortly after the initial release of #NoMansSky I had a meeting with Sean in a pub in Guildford and everything… https://t.co/eVsy9cY9WZ — Martin Griffiths (@Griff_) November 27, 2024

"Shortly after the initial release of No Man's Sky I had a meeting with Sean in a pub in Guildford and everything he said on that lunch echoed with what I had been taught as a child. I’m thankful that synchronicity. Our tiny team at Hello Games have grafted and then grafted some more.. and although 'very positive' might be just a few words, it means an awful lot, especially since we aren’t even close to being finished yet. Thank you to all players who believed in us and those of you who continue to journey with us."

That's obviously great news for fans of the game, though hopefully the team isn't stretching itself too thin given that it's also working on Light No Fire, essentially a fantasy version of No Man's Sky minus the space exploration first revealed last year. There's not been much news on that follow-up just yet, but in the meantime, there's plenty you can get on with in No Man's Sky anyway.