Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered are free on the Epic Games Store

Two games are free on this week the Epic Games Store.

From now until September 16, you can download and keep Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered.

In Team Ninja's Nioh, you are a samurai who will fight both warriors and the Yokai that infest the land.

Because this is the Complete Edition of the game, it contains the Dragon of the North expansion which opens up the Tohoku region. It also comes with the campaigns Defiant Honor and Bloodshed's End. You also get the exclusive Fujin Helmet which you can claim by selecting Boons from a shrine.

PC features include gamepad compatibility, 4K Ultra-HD support, and cross-play with Steam players.

Sheltered is also free for the next week on the store.

In this post-apocalyptic disaster management game where billions have been lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible as you make your way to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable future.

Your main goal in the game is t keep your family alive and protect them, while maintaining your shelter by keeping it secure, habitable, and equipped with enough resources to survive.

It also features customization options allowing you to decide your family's gender, names, and appearance.

The game also features RPG elements pertaining to your family. As they develop, their stats will adapt to an evolving experience and trauma system. Attributes, strengths, and weaknesses will all change based on the choices you make.

Next week on the Epic Games Store the free games will be Speed Brawl and Tharsis.