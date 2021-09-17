If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

game boy?

Nintendo is working on a new Switch controller, to be revealed in the next six months

Nintendo is trying to keep its new Switch controller under wraps, but one is definitely in the works.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Nintendo's next Switch controller has been discovered in a new filing with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Nintendo does not describe the controller in any real detail, and the platform holder specifically requested the specifics to remain hidden until the controller has been officially announced.

The new controller carries the model identification number HAC-043, indicating that it's a Switch peripheral. Nintendo's most recent Switch controller is the HAC-042, the wireless SNES controller for Switch . HAC-043 is also wireless.

Unlike that controller, however, Nintendo did not share any diagrams with the filing - at least not those available publically. Nintendo asked for 180 days (from September 16) before any of its submitted design images, manuals etc. could be seen on the listing.

"The application contains technical information, which we deem to be trade secrets and proprietary. If made public, the information might be used to the disadvantage of the applicant in the market place," Nintendo wrote in a letter to the FCC.

The design of this new Switch controller could be based on an existing one from one of Nintendo’s classic consoles, especially if the company is planning to roll out games from that console onto Switch Online. Reports suggest Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are on their way to NSO, with more from classic consoles coming down the line.

Thanks, VGC.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch