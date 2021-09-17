Nintendo is working on a new Switch controller, to be revealed in the next six months

Nintendo's next Switch controller has been discovered in a new filing with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Nintendo does not describe the controller in any real detail, and the platform holder specifically requested the specifics to remain hidden until the controller has been officially announced.

The new controller carries the model identification number HAC-043, indicating that it's a Switch peripheral. Nintendo's most recent Switch controller is the HAC-042, the wireless SNES controller for Switch . HAC-043 is also wireless.

Unlike that controller, however, Nintendo did not share any diagrams with the filing - at least not those available publically. Nintendo asked for 180 days (from September 16) before any of its submitted design images, manuals etc. could be seen on the listing.

"The application contains technical information, which we deem to be trade secrets and proprietary. If made public, the information might be used to the disadvantage of the applicant in the market place," Nintendo wrote in a letter to the FCC.

The design of this new Switch controller could be based on an existing one from one of Nintendo’s classic consoles, especially if the company is planning to roll out games from that console onto Switch Online. Reports suggest Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are on their way to NSO, with more from classic consoles coming down the line.

Thanks, VGC.