Nintendo announced that the latest Switch update includes the ability to pair Bluetooth sound devices with the system. This will allow players to finally use Bluetooth headphones and speakers with the hybrid console, something that's been sorely missing since launch.

The announcement comes with a new support page explaining how to pair your devices. Put simply, there’s now a new category under System Settings called Bluetooth Audio, which will let you pair your audio device with the system. Reconnecting is as simple as turning on your device and being within range, though sometimes you’ll have to go back into the System Settings menu to manually pair it. It seems pretty intuitive overall, though time will tell how well it really works.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output.



For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: https://t.co/vzAB6lZTDu pic.twitter.com/6J5xcDl5kU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 15, 2021

This comes with some restrictions, though, such as the fact that you can only use up to two controllers while a Bluetooth device is active. Also, Bluetooth audio will be disconnected when using local communication. It’s also worth noting that only one audio device can be paired at a time, though ten can be saved on the system. And Bluetooth microphones cannot be used at this time.

News of additional features is always welcome when it comes to the Switch given its incredible popularity. And with the impending release of the OLED Model, Nintendo is poised to continue to see strong sales and product saturation. Nintendo also recently announced that it’s cutting the price of the regular Switch model in Europe in anticipation of the OLED Model’s release.