Nintendo Switch 2? Who cares! K O N G

K O N G.

That's what Nintendo's been saying all at once across a whole bunch of its official Twitter accounts for various regions - though not all of them. Yep, as of writing, the great K O N Ging is not yet universal, but rather a selective thing you'll only have seen if you follow the Ninty accounts for certain parts of the world.

Without further adieu, here are the official Nintendo accounts which we've found to have K O N Ged as of writing, with all of them having done so on and around 11AM UK time.

As of right now, the list of official Nintendo accounts which we can confirm have not - or are yet to - K O N G is as follows: Nintendo's official Japanese account, Nintendo of America, Nintendo AU NZ, the official Nintendo Russia account that hasn't tweeted since around that time in 2022 when Kirby ate a car, and Nintendo France. Yep, for some reason, Nintendo France hasn't joined a bunch of its European siblings in K O N Ging.

Why? We've got no f**king idea, to be honest. We assume it has something to do with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD coming out in less than a week's time on January 16, but it could also be a bit of fun trolling as everyone keeps a wary eye on Nintendo's official accounts in hopes of seeing a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal pop up.

Either way, fair play Nintendo.

Image credit: Nintendo

K O N G to you too.