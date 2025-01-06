Sure, the Switch 2's Joy-Cons might have leaked, but call me when we know what we'll be able to play on the dang things

It seems like images of some retail ready Joy-Cons for the all-but-confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 have appeared online, but honestly, I just want to know about the games.

I do not care what the Switch 2 looks like. I'm not fussed about whether it's bigger or not, I'm happy to hear that the rumours suggest the Joy-Cons should be drift free, but I am really not bothered by how they look in some alleged photos of them (you can check those out below). The Switch 2 is almost definitely going to be a bigger, better version of the first one, with maybe a couple new features here and there. We all know we're going to buy the thing, and with more and more leaks coming out an official reveal from Nintendo is more and more likely to be right around the corner (with this particular leak what's the over under on a showcase this week you reckon).

Hardware these days just won't be as risky as it used to be, so I'm really not expecting anything particularly exciting. Which leaves us with the one thing to be excited for: the games! The one thing that's nice about the alleged Joy-Cons is that they're looking a bit bigger than their predecessor, so we can prioritise getting excited about being comfortable while playing whatever Nintendo is cooking up. Presumably Metroid Prime 4 will be a multiplatform title, with enhancements on the Switch 2, but outside of that it really is anyone's guess.

You can also assume a new mainline 3D Mario is on the way, given that there hasn't been one since the Switch's launch year, and there's always Mario Kart (though perhaps with 8 Deluxe's DLC Nintendo is happy to hold off until year two of the Switch 2). Point is, the hardware will mostly just make all these new games look a bit nicer, so let's just sit tight and get excited about an advertisement when it comes officially like we normally do.