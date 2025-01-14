Nintendo Switch 2 info seekers: here are some games you reportedly may be able to play on it, including one all of us have had to wait longer than expected for

Look fast! The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't just a thing you can speculate about the reveal of or trawl the internet looking for allegedly leaked pics which may or may not tell you anything about what it'll look like - it's actually set to have some games you'll be able to play on it. Plus, one of them is reportedly a game most of us were originally supposed to be playing late last year.

Sure, we've already had some games like Yooka-Replaylee be cheekily revealed as coming to future "Nintendo Platforms", but you can never have too many games, and leaker Nate the Hate has just claimed that these ones could be due to rock up on Switch 2 at some point.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking on their podcast, Nate claimed that the Switch 2 will be revealed on January 16, ahead of a potential launch in May or June 2025, but added that they don't expect to see the reveal itself feature many games for the console - instead being focused on the hardware.

They went on to speculate that in terms of Nintendo itself, a new Mario Kart at launch could be on the cards, with a new 3D Mario possibly set to arive in 2025's holiday period. Metroid Prime 4 was also chatted about. Most of the chat, though, was about third party games which could end up on Switch 2 at some point. For example, a path of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in 2025, followed by Rebirth in 2026 was mentioned.

Ubisoft was a big focus of the discussion, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, being claimed to be a Switch 2 launch title, while Assassin's Creed Shadows - which has just had its intial release date on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC pushed back to March 20 - is allegedly "one of those in development ports, it just won’t be ready for launch, and it probably won’t be ready for the launch window." The leaker went on to claim that Ubisoft is doing "more than half a dozen games for the Switch 2", with ports from The Division series and Rainbow Six Siege and a Mario + Rabbids collection possibly being among those.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater from Konami also got a mention in this podcast, with Nate suggesting it could launch day and date on Switch 2, while Xbox-wise, a previous Nate the Hate podcast claimed that Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 were in line for ports.

We'll have to see if any or all of these games actually do hit Switch 2, but until then, at least we can all K O N G like Nintendo did in a lot of countries yesterday.