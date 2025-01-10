The Nintendo Switch 2 circus continues to get weirder, as Genki reportedly says its mockups weren't actually based on having seen a real Switch 2

Remember those Nintendo Switch 2 dummy models from CES, which everyone did a whole bunch of analysing of, and have since been part of prompting Nintendo to finally say something about the whole situation regarding the unrevealed console?

Well, accessory manufucturer Genki has now reportedly walked back having said they were based on having seen an actual Nintendo Switch 2 thanks to access from Nintendo.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This flipping of the script comes via an interview a Genki representative has given to GameSpark, which has since been translated by Automaton. Rather than being based on an actual Switch 2 model the company claimed to have seen, Genki is now saying that its Switch 2 mockup was based on leaks of the console circulating within the industry.

Genki added that the size of its product is still undecided, and even straight-up admitted that it hasn't even seen an actual Switch 2. So, a pretty major flipping of the script, and one that's very much in line with Nintendo having just stated that the hardware Genki showed off at CES was "unofficial and was not provided to the company by us".

“Only Nintendo can tell whether accessories for the Switch will be compatible with the Switch 2,” Genki added. This Switch stuff isn't half getting weird at this point, eh? Even if what we're seeing in terms of leak proleferation and overall buzz is pretty close to the norm when it comes to high-profile hardware like this. After all, people want to know stuff about it, which was part of what made Genki's original surprise that its CES mockups were attracting lots of attention a bit bizarre.

Are you at the point of basically begging Nintendo to get its Switch 2 reveal over with, just so you can see the thing and stop having to sit on a rollercoaster of statements, leaks, and statements about leaks? It's ok, we'll get to run away from a giant shark on a jetski via something with the number 2 associated with it at some point.