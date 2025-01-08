Nintendo Switch 2 continues to be uber-secret, with April launch claims and dummy models offering more evidence it looks like a Nintendo Switch 2

You know the Nintendo Switch 2? Well, it seems whatever you've been doing to try and magic up more info on it has worked, as accessories manufacturer Genki has shown off dummy models of it at CES 2025, in addition to siggesting to believes an April launch to currently be on the cards.

Yep, call up your local tarot card reader and thank them for the existence of companies that manufacture bits to go alongside your hardware.

This comes from French site Numerama, which went hands-on with one of the dummy models. It was also reportedly told by a Genki representative that - according to said representative's latest info - the console is currently expected to launch this April.

While this is far from the only Switch 2 info leak to crop up recently, Numerama asserts that Genki was able to be so open about all of this because it allegedly has no formal contract with Nintendo in relation to the Switch 2 to break.

VIDEO — La Nintendo Switch 2 en avant-première au #CES2025.



L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires.



VIDEO — La Nintendo Switch 2 en avant-première au #CES2025.



L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires.



Les détails ici : https://t.co/5LDlnR2zC1 pic.twitter.com/IJ6taQggIQ — Numerama (@Numerama) January 8, 2025

So, what do the dummy models suggest the Switch 2 to look like? Well, like a Nintendo Switch 2. It's larger than the original Switch, boasts magnetic joy-cons, an optical sensor, and there's an extra "C" button on one of the joy-cons, plus an extra USB port on top.

That's all pretty much as expected at this point, but what isn't is that the Numerama report claims that some accessory makers have said that it's currently possible to get a real Switch 2 on the black market "if you put up the money". That sound you just heard is probably the ears of a Nintendo lawyer pricking up.

VG247 has reached out to Nintendo for comment.

